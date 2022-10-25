Ex-Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles playmaker leaves Halifax Panthers to take up opportunity elsewhere

HALIFAX Panthers halfback Cory Aston has left the club to take up an opportunity at another club.

The 27 year old joined the Panthers from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship but will move on after just a single season at The Shay.

Due to the emergence of the half back partnership between Louis Jouffret and Joe Keyes, Aston has found first team game time hard to come by, spending time out on loan with Sheffield Eagles during the season.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers man will leave The Shay early despite signing a two-year deal on his arrival.

“Cory was great this last season whenever called upon,” said Panthers head coach Simon Grix. “This is Rugby League, we had good competition in all areas, and none of us have a crystal ball. Sometimes it just doesn’t go as expected.

“After the last couple of years and where Cory is at in his career, he wants and needs to be playing regularly, and we respect that. Due to the competition for places, there are no guarantees for anyone on that here. There is certainly no ill feeling, and I wish him all the best. He’s a quality player and person who will benefit his next club without question.”