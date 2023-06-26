Body of ex-Wigan, St Helens and Bradford forward Bryn Hargreaves still yet to be released as family search for answers

WHEN former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls forward Bryn Hargreaves went missing back in January 2022, the rugby league fraternity rallied together in a bid to find him.

At 36 years of age, Hargreaves seemingly disappeared after his apartment door found open with all his personal belongings left on the side, with false leads, police investigations and a search around Bryn’s home and area not finding any answers.

However, over a year on, Hargreaves’ remains were found a short distance from his home on the 26th February this year by deer antler hunters, in a dense wooded area missed on the previous searches.

Bryn’s family was notified of the discovery but had to wait for confirmation which was received on the 18th of March.

As a result, the coroners have decided to do further tests to try to ascertain the cause and date of death. Unfortunately, this could well be delayed by a few more months, League Express understands.

Once this has been completed and Bryn’s remains have been repatriated, the family will provide an update to allow for people to pay their respects.

The family are continuing to work to ensure everything is completed and Bryn can finally be laid to rest.

The family told League Express to tell the world of rugby league: “Thank you for the support and well wishes throughout this difficult time.”