Warrington Wolves forward banned as Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens and Leigh Leopards men charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday following the weekend’s Super League action.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade A Strikes – No Further Action

Jordan Lane (Hull FC) – Grade A Strikes – No Further Action

James Harrison (Warrington Wolves) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Fouad Yaha (Hull KR) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Yusuf Aydin (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Disputes Decision – No Further Action

Will Dagger (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – No Further Action

The following players have received a caution:

Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Raising Knee in Tackle

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) – Raising Knee in Tackle

It means that Harrison will miss Warrington’s next two fixtures against Leeds Rhinos and then St Helens the following week.