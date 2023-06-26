Warrington Wolves forward banned as Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens and Leigh Leopards men charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday following the weekend’s Super League action.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade A Strikes – No Further Action
Jordan Lane (Hull FC) – Grade A Strikes – No Further Action
James Harrison (Warrington Wolves) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine
Fouad Yaha (Hull KR) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
Yusuf Aydin (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Disputes Decision – No Further Action
Will Dagger (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – No Further Action
The following players have received a caution:
Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Raising Knee in Tackle
Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) – Raising Knee in Tackle
It means that Harrison will miss Warrington’s next two fixtures against Leeds Rhinos and then St Helens the following week.