Leeds Rhinos set to move for Super League rival forward as Rohan Smith heads into the market

LEEDS RHINOS are set to move for a Super League rival forward as head coach Rohan Smith heads into the market.

The Rhinos have endured a difficult year in Super League in 2023, though they were able to thrash the Huddersfield Giants on Friday night in a 54-0 drubbing.

Smith has been linked with a number of players, including Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks and North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Chad Townsend.

However, French publication L’Independant are linking Leeds with Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Goudemand, who began his career with Avignon in 2010, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent seasons with a move to then Championship side Dewsbury Rams paving the way for a transfer to Catalans in 2018.

Since then, the back-rower has made almost 100 appearances for the French side, but it appears as though Headingley will be his next port of call.