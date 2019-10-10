Both St Helens and Salford unchanged for Grand Final

Both St Helens and Salford have named unchanged 19-man squads ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday.

Aaron Smith and James Bentley have both retained their places in St Helens’ squad that defeated the Warriors two weeks ago while Josh Wood and Josh Johnson are also named in the Salford squad that sealed their place in the Final at Wigan last week.

Saints 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dominique Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote

Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Josh Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson