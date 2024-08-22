Important Super League fixture changes kick-off date and time due to Sky Sports

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ next home game against St Helens at The Halliwell Jones Stadium has been selected as an exclusive Sky Sports pick and been moved.

The match will now be played on Saturday 7 September, 3pm kick-off, rearranged from its original date of Friday 6 September.

Sky Sports will feature two huge fixtures in the Betfred Super League in Round 25 on the first weekend of September – as the battle for the League Leaders’ Shield and Play-Off positions intensifies.

Wigan Warriors will host Hull KR at The Brick Community Stadium as another exclusive Sky selection on Friday 6 September.

The other four Round 25 matches will be spread over the weekend on Sky Sports Plus.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast