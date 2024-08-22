Brad Arthur commits future to Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have announced that Head Coach Brad Arthur has agreed an initial one year contract to keep him at AMT Headingley at least for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

Arthur arrived at the Rhinos, initially until the end of the current season, at the start of July and has been impressed with the club and squad over the last six weeks.

The 50-year-old was Head Coach of NRL side Parramatta for ten seasons, leading the team to the NRL Grand Final in 2022. He coached the Eels for 264 games before leaving the club in May this year.

Commenting on the decision to remain at the Rhinos, Arthur said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone at the club who have made me feel so at home in my short time here already. This is a very special club and I wanted to make sure I could play my part in taking us back to where we want to be. From the very outset, I have always been honest about my own personal situation and I am especially grateful to Ian Blease for the professional manner in all our planning that has been done.

“I said I would only stay if I felt I could make a difference. It is a big decision to move to the other side of the world, especially for my family. I feel an initial one year deal works well for all parties but I am sure we will continue to talk over the next twelve months and make the right decision for all of us about the future beyond that. Our focus now is on our immediate future starting with Catalans on Friday and fighting with everything we have to finish this season in the best possible manner.”

Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “We are delighted to have secured Brad as our Head Coach for next season. In a short period, he has already made a big impact on our playing and coaching group and that will only continue over the coming months. From the moment I first spoke to Brad about becoming our coach for this season, he has been completely up front and honest with me.

“His commitment to our club has been unquestionable, heading straight here as soon as the original deal was agreed to get started and leaving his family back home. Naturally, agreeing to stay longer is a big decision for any family. We are pleased that Brad is here for 2025 and I am sure, as he has already proven, we will continue to plan for the future beyond that when the time is right. Brad’s focus is on this season now but personally I am excited to work with Brad with a full off season and putting his plans in place for the squad for next year. This is fantastic news for Leeds Rhinos and the players, in particular, were pleased when Brad told them at training this week.”

