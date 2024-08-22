Castleford Tigers man speaks out against “grubby” actions of Huddersfield forward following Magic Weekend clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS centre Corey Hall has spoken out against what he has called the “grubby” actions of Huddersfield Giants forward Andre Savelio.

The pair clashed towards the back end of Castleford’s 20-12 defeat to Huddersfield at the Magic Weekend with the incident then spilling over into the tunnel after full-time.

Hall, who has enjoyed a new lease of life with the Tigers in 2024 after playing a bit-part role with Hull KR, revealed just why he lost his cool at the end of the game.

Hall told the The Mirror: “It was the second last play of the ball of the game. And he [Savelio] just decided to do something that was a bit grubby. Words were exchanged and then he did it again. Things escalated. Things got out of hand from there.”

The 22-year-old went on: “His words mean nothing to me. He said what he said. Nothing needs to escalate now. Unless he wants it to.”

That 20-12 defeat was Castleford’s chance to leapfrog their opponents Huddersfield into ninth, but, instead the Giants now sit three points above the Tigers in the Super League table.

Hall, meanwhile, will join Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2024 season on a three-year deal.

