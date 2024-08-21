Castleford Tigers announce first signing for 2025 Super League season

Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of 24-year old Zac Cini from Parramatta Eels.

Cini will join the club on a two-year deal from 2025.

In 2023, Cini made 20 appearances for the Eels’ NSW Cup side, scoring 11 tries. He has played on four occasions in the NRL, for his previous club Wests Tigers, scoring one try on his debut.

In his first interview, Cini said: “I’m coming to win. When I get there, I’m coming to win games, build the club, build my future. All I want to do is win games and get to the top of the table. That’s my goal.”

Castleford’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson said: “Zac is a great attacking threat and will add to our back line significantly. He is a real competitor and desperate to achieve. I am excited to see what he can do in front of our fans.”

