Brad Arthur decision nearing conclusion as Leeds Rhinos boss makes future admission

BRAD ARTHUR has hinted that a decision about his future at Leeds Rhinos ‘isn’t too far away’ as the 2024 Super League season nears its business end.

Arthur joined Headingley over a month ago as coach until the end of the year in a bid to help the Rhinos make the top six play-offs.

However, with the play-offs slipping from their grasp, Leeds look to be out of the Grand Final running for a second year in a row.

For Arthur, though, he is enjoying his role at present.

“I’m really enjoying it, if I stick around I feel I could have a big impact,” Arthur said.

“Everyone wants to get better, we have seen small improvements along the way but we need to be a bit more consistent with it.

“I’m starting to feel a bit more comfortable around the place and the players are starting to feel more comfortable around me and I am loving it.”

So has a decision been made on his future as of yet?

“I don’t think a decision will be too far away as a club. I want to leave the club in a better place than when I came in.

“The decision would have to be sooner rather than later because the club know what they need to do for the future.

“We are still going through the process, but both parties have been honest and upfront. I’m sure a decision one way or another won’t be too far away.”

Arthur has admitted that his preference would be to coach in the NRL.

“We would need a few things to work out, I want to coach in the NRL but next year it’s highly unlikely there will be a position available but I want to be committed to this job here at the moment.

“I feel a big part that if the players buy in and train and work hard and play like they want me to be here. I only want to stay if I feel I can make a difference and that will also determine on the playing group.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast