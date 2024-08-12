Ex-Hull FC man Jayden Okunbor signs deal for 2025

FORMER Hull FC man Jayden Okunbor has signed a deal with Bradford Bulls for the 2025 season.

The 6ft 5in former Canterbury Bulldogs man arrived at Odsal on loan from Hull FC, making an instant impact – scoring three tries in five appearances.

Okunbor penned a permanent deal until the end of the season before this extension which further bolsters Eamon O’Carroll’s ranks next season.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll believes there’s a lot more to come from the Australian – and has spoken of his excitement at the prospect.

“I am really happy to have signed Jayden for another 12 months, he has really immersed himself into the group and it is clear to see he’s got a smile back on his face and that has transferred onto the field,” O’Carroll said.

“The exciting thing for me is, he still has so much more to offer and I feel like the longer he is on that journey with us, the better he will get.

“It’s clear he’s become a fans’ favourite through his performances, he’s well liked and well respected within the team too so I am excited about seeing him in a Bulls jersey across the course of the next year.”

