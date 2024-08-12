Hull FC open million-pound facility as Super League club expands

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

HULL FC director of rugby Richie Myler says the opening of their new training base is a key moment for the club’s development.

A £1.5 million ‘performance, education and community hub’ was opened at the University of Hull last Tuesday.

It will be used by all of the Hull FC’s teams, including juniors, women’s, wheelchair and disability, as well as the university itself and the wider community.

The facility includes changing facilities, medical rooms, a video analysis suite and a clubhouse, while the pitch will be used as a home venue for the club’s Academy and women’s sides.

“This is a significant milestone for our club,” said Myler, who joined Hull in April with the task of improving their on-field performance.

“After years in the planning, we are delighted to see the University’s Rugby League hub at completion.

“As has been evident with the changes and developments we have been making across the club in recent months.

“Our entire organisation is striving to better itself from top to bottom, and calling this international standard facility our new training base, for hundreds of players from first-team level right down to our grassroots, is a major piece of the puzzle.

“We’re determined to see the hub help create a lasting legacy at the very heart of our local community and grassroots Rugby League which epitomises the hallmarks of this club.”

Steve Curtis, interim director of commercial services at the University of Hull, said: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Hull FC and the tangible benefits it has already delivered both to our students and the wider community.

“We look forward to seeing Hull FC using the facilities and we are really excited for the next month as we open fully.”

Meanwhile, Hull have signed Wigan prop Sam Eseh on loan for the remainder of the season.

