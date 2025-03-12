Brad Arthur defends Jake Connor following question marks over Leeds Rhinos star’s defence

BRAD ARTHUR has defended Jake Connor after question marks were raised over the Leeds Rhinos star’s defence.

Connor has been superb with ball in hand for the West Yorkshire side since making the move ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

However, in the past, Connor has had to deflect issues about his tackling and positioning. – and Arthur has leapt to the 30-year-old’s defence.

“I’ve got no pre-conceived ideas about any players, I’m only dealing with what I’ve seen from my interactions with them,” Arthur said.

“Any time we’ve done defence in training, Jake has been in every contact and wrestle session and is committed to training.

“He understands our systems and how we defend and that it’s about having that positive, aggressive mindset. He has got some strong defenders around him.”