Salford Red Devils still under special measures as Paul Rowley gives brutal squad update

SALFORD RED DEVILS will still be under the £1.2 million sustainability cap reimposed by the RFL last week ahead of their home tie against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round.

The Red Devils host the Bulls on Friday night, but head coach Paul Rowley will only be able to name a similar 17-man squad that took to the field against Castleford Tigers last week.

Salford went down 22-14 to the Tigers at The Jungle, but the entire week was filled with question marks over whether the fixture would go ahead or not.

But, ahead of the clash on Friday, Rowley revealed to members of the press that the club is still under the same measures after the new Salford owners failed to repay back the advance of the central distribution funding given by the RFL.

“We’re still in the measures,” Rowley said. “We’re governed by the rules and we’ll use them the best we can to work out who’s fit and who to change.

“But, we don’t have a lot of options. We’ve got a couple of late checks and a couple of bumps in there.”

Jayden Nikorima, however, will return from suspension after the missing the loss at Castleford.

“Jayden is available, but again we’ve got some players who aren’t available from the Castleford game,” Rowley continued.

“We’ll stick to what we can and can’t do. Our squad comes out today, but it shouldn’t be too dissimilar to the one from the Castleford one.”