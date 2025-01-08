Brad Arthur drops big hint over Leeds Rhinos future with family admission

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that it will all depend on his family whether or not he remains in charge of Leeds Rhinos for the 2026 Super League season and beyond.

Arthur made the move to Leeds midway through the 2024 season but signed a one-year extension for 2025 after admitting that he would want to return to the NRL one day.

The former Parramatta Eels boss was linked with a move to potential future NRL franchise, Perth, and has now had his latest say on his future at Headingley.

“Nothing at the moment, I’m just going with what it is, working hard with the boys,” Arthur said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. When I first came over I was only coming here for ten weeks and I ended up staying for another 12 months, so we’ll just get the season started and see what happens from there.,

“I love the club, the players have been great, but if you want me to be honest, it’s tough being away from your family.

“I’ve got two boys back in Australia who I’m not going to see for 11 months, so it’s just how you handle that.

“I said to my wife, I’m not staying here if they don’t come over. I didn’t want to put that pressure on them but I just couldn’t do it.”