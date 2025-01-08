Hull FC reveal new captain for 2025 season

AIDAN SEZER plans to lead by example after being selected as Hull FC’s new captain.

The halfback, who has signed for the club from Canberra Raiders ahead of the new season, has been chosen by coach John Cartwright to succeed the retired Danny Houghton in the position.

Another new boy has been made vice-captain in John Asiata, who captained Leigh Leopards to their Challenge Cup triumph in 2023.

“It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of this great club,” said 33-year-old Sezer, who has returned for a second stint in England after previously playing for Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s a club that has had some great captains before me, so this position comes with a big weight of responsibility which I’m really excited for.

“The club has an abundance of leaders this season so it’s a privilege to have been chosen.

“I always think a leader needs to lead with their actions, so your performance needs to correlate with that responsibility.

“Bringing my best attributes to training and game day is the most important thing for me, and then if you do that the words you say hold some substance too.”

In Sezer, Cartwright has chosen a player he already had good knowledge of before the pair joined Hull.

Sezer began his top-grade career with Gold Coast Titans, playing under their inaugural NRL coach Cartwright.

“It’s been awesome to link back up with John,” added Sezer.

“He’s been really honest and transparent with me right from the start when it was first discussed about joining. He’s been honest with me about the challenges ahead, and he’s given me that motivation and excitement.”