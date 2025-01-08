Huddersfield Giants line up potential ‘acquisition’ of Championship stadium

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy has revealed that the Super League club is lining up a deal to ‘acquire’ The Shay – the home of Halifax Panthers.

In a statement aimed at Huddersfield supporters, Davy has explained that the Giants would use The Shay as a temporary home until a new stadium can be built.

Davy writes: “All good wishes to you and your families for the coming year, as we look forward to the new Betfred Super League Season starting with Warrington at the John Smith’s Stadium at 3pm on Sunday 16th February.

“Before that, in just over a week we have a mouth-watering warm up game with Bradford Bulls on Saturday 18th which we hope will feature Giants legend, and current captain of the Bulls, Michael Lawrence facing off for the first ever time against his good friend Leroy Cudjoe which will be an occasion for both to remember.

“The game kicks off at 3pm and in addition to the clash of the modern day Giant legends we’ll also see a number of our new signings in action.

“I would also like to update you on our discussions regarding the ‘Shay’. I announced last year, that we were exploring the temporary use of the Shay with Calderdale Council.

“I will be saying more about all of this at the seasons opening Luncheon on the 17th January. In advance of that however, I would like to share with you that if, and presently it’s a big ‘if’, we acquire the Shay, it would be as a temporary home for the Giants until our hoped for new stadium in Huddersfield can be built.

“As such, the Shay would be totally upgraded to full Super League standards. This would involve extensive renovations and improvements to every aspect, from enhanced facilities for supporters, right through to state-of-the-art floodlighting and TV facilities and a new pitch.

“In addition, as you would expect, we will be providing improved transport facilities from Huddersfield directly to and from the Shay on match days.

“I look forward to sharing further updates on the 17th and in the coming months as this is a very fluid scenario which has the ultimate objective of building our own custom made venue in Huddersfield.”