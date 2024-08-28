Brad Arthur makes admission on long-term future at Leeds Rhinos following one-year deal with Super League club

BRAD ARTHUR has admitted that he does not where his future lies beyond the end of 2025 despite signing a one-year deal with the Leeds Rhinos for next season.

The former Parramatta Eels boss joined the Headingley outfit just over a month ago in a bid to help the Rhinos to a play-off spot.

Whilst that play-off spot now looks elusive, Arthur has penned a deal to stay for 2025 – and honesty was a big thing in the conversations held between both parties.

“There are many reasons why I wanted to stay but another reason is that the club has been honest with me and I’ve been honest with them,” Arthur said.

“We have been in open communication the entire way through it so both parties know where they have stood. Originally I only came for ten weeks.

“I would like to look everyone in the eye and commit to longer but I wouldn’t want to make a promise I can’t keep.”

