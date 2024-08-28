RFL’s favoured 2025 Magic Weekend host revealed as reason for Newcastle United no-show in 2024 revealed

THE RFL have favoured a return to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park for the 2025 Super League season.

That’s according to City A.M which has also revealed it was the football club’s Saudi Arabian owners that initially vetoed the club’s proposal to hold the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park this year.

However, the publication has reported that the owners have indicated that they may consider hosting the two-day event again next year, with Leeds United’s Elland Road seemingly falling flat on its face in 2024.

Just over 53,000 people turned up in West Yorkshire for the event at Elland Road this season, making it the second-lowest attended Magic Weekend ever.

That will be music to many rugby league fans’ ears, particularly with Newcastle often regarded as the ‘home’ of the Magic Weekend following seven successful years in the north east.

