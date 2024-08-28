Two of Huddersfield Giants’ home fixtures moved due to “stadium availability reasons”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Round 27 fixture against Huddersfield Giants has been moved to Thursday 19th September for “stadium availability reasons.”

The Tigers were due to face the Giants in the final game of the season at The John Smiths Stadium on Friday 20th September at 8pm.

The Giants’ clash vs Warrington Wolves will also kick off a day earlier than planned, now taking place on Saturday 14th September with a 6pm kick off.

