Brad Arthur makes “two or three” big signing recommendations for Leeds Rhinos

BRAD ARTHUR may only have arrived in the UK this week, but he is already getting to grips with shaping the future of the Leeds Rhinos.

Appointed on a deal until the end of the 2024 Super League season, Arthur is keen to change standards and attitudes at the Headingley club following yet another inconsistent year.

Rohan Smith was given the axe last month after a run of poor results, with the former Parramatta Eels boss tasked with changing things for the better in the short-term.

With the long-term in mind, however, Arthur has also recommended a number of big signings to the Leeds hierarchy, according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin.

Wilkin, who was a pundit at last night’s Super League fixture between Warrington Wolves and Leeds with Arthur sat in the stands, revealed that he had been talking to a Rhinos executive about potential recruitment plans under Arthur.

“I was chatting to a few Leeds executives in the tunnel and he (Arthur) has made recommendations already,” Wilkin said.

“They are two or three big recommendations that were quite surprising for me already.

“He knows the task he has got at hand and that he has got a big job on.”

