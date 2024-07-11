Brad Arthur on Leeds Rhinos future and biggest challenge at Super League club

BRAD ARTHUR has admitted that he is still unsure about where his future lies beyond the 2024 Super League season.

The former Parramatta Eels head coach has been snapped up by the Leeds Rhinos until the end of the season.

But, what happens beyond that still remains to be seen, with Arthur undecided.

“At the moment its for the rest of the season and we will see what happens. I’m not a no and I’m not a yes, both parties have been very honest about it,” Arthur said live on Sky Sports.

So what is his biggest challenge at Leeds?

“The squad has got a lot of talent, there is some youth there with some 19-year-old kids with the average age being 25.

“It’s making sure the players are really clear what the standards and expectations need to go with playing week-to-week football and being able to hold each other accountable for it.

“The standards and expectations will be based around attitude, physicality and the choices they want to make on the football field.”

During Arthur’s in charge of Parramatta, the 50-year-old had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws.

