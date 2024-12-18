Brad Arthur names the two Leeds Rhinos players that have stood out in pre-season training so far

BRAD ARTHUR has taken charge of his first pre-season for the Leeds Rhinos.

Having joined the Headingley outfit towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season, Arthur signed a one-year deal for 2025.

And he is currently in the midst of his first pre-season in Super League, with a game against Wakefield Trinity on the horizon on Boxing Day.

With the Rhinos having been back in pre-season for five weeks, the former Parramatta Eels boss was asked in his pre-match press conference who has stood out so far – and he chose two names.

“It’s very hard to try and isolate one or two in particular but there are guys that have done different things throughout the course of the five weeks,” Arthur said.

“I think James Bentley has trained really well. I’ve challenged him around his discipline in our review at the back end of the year and he has worked really hard at it.

“He has been very consistent every session. He has worked hard. Cameron Smith is also doing a lot of good things and is looking a lot sharper under the football.

“Our forwards have done a lot of work especially in the contact room with the wrestle and getting up out of the tackle.”

Of course, Leeds have chosen the unique path of not revealing their squad numbers until after the friendly on Boxing Day.

That being said, Arthur does have a good idea about who will take which number.

“We have got a fair idea of the squad numbers at present but we want every player to feel like they have the chance to earn those starting jerseys.

“I want them to understand the importance of every game matters so we are not taking anything for granted.

“Whatever jersey does get announced, though, it doesn’t mean that it’s locked and loaded.”

