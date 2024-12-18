Brad Arthur reveals new Leeds Rhinos injury issue and if new signings will play against Wakefield Trinity

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that Morgan Gannon will miss Leeds Rhinos’ clash against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

The youngster missed the entirety of the 2024 Super League season following a concussion issue – and now Arthur has explained that Gannon has an Achilles issue.

Lachie Miller will also miss out for Leeds.

“Lachie Miller and a couple of the young blokes are still recovering whilst the other issue is Morgan Gannon,” Arthur said.

“He was training reasonably well and has just got an Achilles flare up a little bit. We will take precaution there and rest him up a bit.

“He has recovered fully from his concussion now, there have been no signs of him being cautious.”

However, all five new signings – Cooper Jenkins, Maika Sivo, Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia and Ryan Hall will play for the Rhinos.

“I think they are excited, it will be good for them to get a feel of the conditions here in the different weather.

“It will be a different learning for those guys.”

So has Arthur adapted to the pre-season fixture a day after Christmas?

“It’s been tough, we are into week five or six so it’s a little different for me,” Arthur said.

“It’s been a good learning in how to get a team up and running for the day after Christmas. We usually have six or seven weeks before Christmas and then five weeks after Christmas until you play a game.

“I like the new experience and the staff have done a good job in terms of keeping the players fit without breaking them. We have had one or two short-term issues but the majority are good.

“Initially I thought it (game on Boxing Day) was a bit odd but I’m excited about it now. It’s a tradition here that has happened for a while.

“I’ve gained some learnings here having to prepare a team in a five or six week pre-season window to let them play.

“We are looking forward to seeing where they are at. The players will only get 40 or 50 minutes and you can do all the training you like but you actually get out there in a game you don’t know where they are at.”

