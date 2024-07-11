Player ratings as Warrington Wolves inflict defeat on Leeds Rhinos

WARRINGTON WOLVES inflicted a 30-18 defeat on Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium tonight.

Warrington started the brighter of the two sides after Rhyse Martin fumbled in the opening set for Leeds. George Williams’ threaded a grubber through the Rhinos’ line with Matty Ashton on hand to dot down. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was doubled just two minutes later as Matt Dufty finished off a brilliant Danny Walker break, with Ratchford making it 12-0.

Credit to the Rhinos, they worked their way into the game and, after a period of pressure, finally cracked the Warrington defence just before the midway point in the first-half. A superb Brodie Croft kick was caught expertly by David Fusitu’a, but Rhyse Martin couldn’t convert.

The good mood didn’t last long for the visitors, however, as Dufty scythed his way through the line for a fine individual score with half-time approaching. Ratchford converted to make it 18-4.

It was 24-4 at the break, a Dufty kick ricocheted into the grateful arms of Rodrick Tai, who couldn’t not score. Ratchford added the extras.

HALFTIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 24-4 LEEDS RHINOS

After starting the first-half in appalling fashion, the Rhinos were the first over the line in the second 40 minutes, Lachlan Miller cutting through just five minutes in. This time Martin converted to make it 24-10.

Williams was sent to the sinbin moments later for a high tackle on Andy Ackers, and Leeds duly punished the Wolves as Ned McCormack slid over for his first try in Rhinos colours. Martin couldn’t convert with McCormack being forced off the field with injury after scoring.

That merely stemmed the Wolves’ tide and, despite being a man down, Tom Whitehead restored Warrington’s ascendancy on the hour. Ratchford extended the hosts’ lead to 30-14.

The Wolves were down to 12 men once more with five minutes to go when Ashton hauled down Sam Lisone too long. And Paul Momirovski stretched out to make it 30-18 as Martin once more missed the conversion.

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty – 9

33 Arron Lindop – 7

14 Rodrick Tai – 7

4 Stefan Ratchford – 6

5 Matty Ashton – 7

6 George Williams – 8

7 Josh Drinkwater – 7

8 James Harrison – 6

9 Danny Walker – 5

10 Paul Vaughan – 8

13 Matty Nicholson – 6

28 Adam Holroyd – 6

11 Ben Currie – 6

Substitutes

15 Zane Musgrove – 6

17 Jordy Crowther – 8

29 Tom Whitehead – 6

32 Sam Powell – 6

Tries: Ashton (2), Dufty (4, 35), Tai (40), Whitehead (60)

Goals: Ratchford 5/5

Sinbin: Williams (50) – high tackle, Ashton (75) – professional foul

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miller – 7

2 David Fusitu’a – 5

3 Paul Momirovski – 5

31 Ned McCormack – 6

5 Ash Handley – 5

6 Brodie Croft – 5

21 Jack Sinfield – 6

8 Mikolaj Oledzki – 5

14 Jarrod O’Connor – 5

36 Sam Eseh – 3

16 James McDonnell – 5

12 Rhyse Martin – 4

13 Cameron Smith – 5

Substitutes

9 Andy Ackers – 3

15 Sam Lisone – 6

18 Mickael Goudemand – 5

29 Alfie Edgell – 5

Tries: Fusitu’a (18), Miller (45), McCormack (51), Momirovski (76)

Goals: Martin 1/4

