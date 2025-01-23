Brad Arthur reveals Leeds Rhinos star will miss start of Super League season

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller will miss the start of the 2025 Super League season.

Ahead of Leeds’ pre-season friendly against Wigan Warriors on Sunday – which is also Leeds stalwart Ash Handley’s testimonial game – Arthur gave a roll call of injuries.

Aside from Miller and a few young players, the Rhinos have a healthy squad.

“Outside of Lachie Miller and the young boys that are carrying a few injuries, everyone else is playing.

“He is carrying a calf injury at the moment but we’re not 100 per cent sure. He won’t be there for round one but it might be a few weeks after that.”

Despite the absence of Miller, Morgan Gannon will play his first game of rugby league in almost a year.

“Morgan Gannon will play. It’s been a long time for him and I’ve liked what I’ve seen at training but I’ve yet to see a game of his live.”

So what is Arthur keen to get out of the game against Wigan?

“I’ve spoken to Matt Peet and he’s putting out a really strong side for the first-half and the second will be filled with kids from both teams.

“Both teams will be looking at where they will be physically from pre-season. There’s no two points on the line but it’ll be a good test to see where we are at against the best team in the comp.”

Of course, this Sunday’s game will be Ash Handley’s testimonial, and Arthur has explained just why he thinks so highly of the Leeds man.

“My thoughts and feelings for Ash are high. He is a co-captain with Cameron Smith and I think he is a really good leader.

“When he talks, the boys listen and he in action-first person. He leads with his actions but he is not afraid – regardless of who it is – to hold people accountable.

“He is respected by the boys and hopefully they show him how much they respect him with their effort on Sunday.”