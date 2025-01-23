Castleford Tigers trio out for start of 2025 Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS trio Rowan Milnes, Sam Hall and Louis Senior will all miss the start of the 2025 Super League season.

Rowan Milnes is now four weeks into his rehabilitation from a knee injury, with the Tigers. optimistic he’ll be back on the field in the early rounds of the Super League season.

Sam Hall, meanwhile, sustained a complex nerve injury in his shoulder during a match against Salford last season, which required surgery.

With a longer recovery period in mind, Hall is expected to not be back until the latter half of the season.

Louis Senior suffered a significant, complex quadriceps tear in May last year, also requiring surgical intervention.

While the complexity of the injury makes it difficult to provide precise timescales, the club has revealed he could be back around midway through the season, if not earlier.

Dr. Nick Raynor, Head of Medical Services, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the squad come through such an intense and demanding pre-season in great shape.

“Rowan is making excellent progress, and it’s great to see him on track for an early return. For our two long-term players, Sam and Louis, both have faced rare and complex injuries sustained last season, but their positivity and commitment to their rehab have been excellent.

“Our physiotherapy team is working closely with them to ensure the best possible outcomes.”