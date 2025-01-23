Catalans Dragons name 2025 Super League squad with some surprising numbers given out by Steve McNamara

CATALANS DRAGONS have named their 2025 Super League squad with some surprising numbers in their forward pack.
Six new signings are included in the 2025 Catalans Dragons squad. Tommy Makinson will wear the number 2, Nick Cotric takes the number 5 and Luke Keary the number 6. Tevita Pangai Junior has been given the number 8, Elliott Whitehead will wear number 12 and Oliver Partington the number 13.
Sam Tomkins takes the number 1, Reimis Smith has been given the number 4, Arthur Mourgue will wear the number 7 and club captain Benjamin Garcia the number 9.
Four players, who didn’t have a shirt number at the start of the last season, have been given a number for the club’s 20th season in Super League. Franck Maria will wear number 24, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet the number 26, Yacine Ben Abdeslem the number 27.
Catalans’ squad numbers in full:
1. Sam Tomkins
2. Tommy Makinson
3. Arthur Romano
4. Reimis Smith
5. Nick Cotric
6. Luke Keary
7. Arthur Mourgue
8. Tevita Pangai
9. Benjamin Garcia
10. Julian Bousquet
11. Tariq Sims
12. Elliott Whitehead
13. Oliver Partingon
14. Alrix Da Costa
15. Chris Satae
16. Romain Navarrete
17. Bayley Sironen
18. César Rougé
19. Paul Séguier
20. Jordan Dezaria
21. Théo Fages
22. Fouad Yaha
23. Matthieu Laguerre
24. Franck Maria
25. Tanguy Zenon
26. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
27. Yacine Ben Abdeslem
28. Clément Martin