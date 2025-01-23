Catalans Dragons name 2025 Super League squad with some surprising numbers given out by Steve McNamara

CATALANS DRAGONS have named their 2025 Super League squad with some surprising numbers in their forward pack.

Six new signings are included in the 2025 Catalans Dragons squad. Tommy Makinson will wear the number 2, Nick Cotric takes the number 5 and Luke Keary the number 6. Tevita Pangai Junior has been given the number 8, Elliott Whitehead will wear number 12 and Oliver Partington the number 13.

Sam Tomkins takes the number 1, Reimis Smith has been given the number 4, Arthur Mourgue will wear the number 7 and club captain Benjamin Garcia the number 9.

Four players, who didn’t have a shirt number at the start of the last season, have been given a number for the club’s 20th season in Super League. Franck Maria will wear number 24, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet the number 26, Yacine Ben Abdeslem the number 27.

Catalans’ squad numbers in full:

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Arthur Romano

4. Reimis Smith

5. Nick Cotric

6. Luke Keary

7. Arthur Mourgue

8. Tevita Pangai

9. Benjamin Garcia

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Tariq Sims

12. Elliott Whitehead

13. Oliver Partingon

14. Alrix Da Costa

15. Chris Satae

16. Romain Navarrete

17. Bayley Sironen

18. César Rougé

19. Paul Séguier

20. Jordan Dezaria

21. Théo Fages

22. Fouad Yaha

23. Matthieu Laguerre

24. Franck Maria

25. Tanguy Zenon

26. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

27. Yacine Ben Abdeslem

28. Clément Martin