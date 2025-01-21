Brad Arthur reveals the main change between Leeds Rhinos of 2025 and Super League 2024

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that making sure his Leeds Rhinos players can play 80 minutes in Super League 2025 is the biggest change he wants to instil from 2024.

Arthur took charge of the Rhinos towards the back end of last season but failed to inspire enough change to help Leeds make the play-offs.

Now, the former Parramatta Eels boss has taken charge of his first full pre-season with the Headingley outfit in a bid to inspire greater success in 2025.

Arthur’s pre-season tactics have been well-documented, with Leeds players often revealing that they are the fittest they have ever been.

Now the veteran Australian wants full effort for the entire fixture in 2025.

“I want to make sure we can play a full 80 minutes, because I feel we struggled to do that,” Arthur said.

“We put ourselves in good positions. I’m only talking about the ten games I was involved in, I’m not talking about anything before that because I wasn’t here at that time.

“But even those last ten games we put ourselves in positions, except against Wigan when we started horribly and didn’t get off the bus that night, in the other nine games we put ourselves in the position we could have, and should have, won all of them but I feel like a lack of conditioning let us down.

“And we couldn’t play a full 80 minutes.”