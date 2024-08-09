Brad Arthur unhappy with Cameron Smith ban as he reveals Leeds Rhinos captain in his absence

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has lamented the ban handed to captain Cameron Smith in the aftermath of his side’s 22-16 defeat to the Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Smith was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact and was given the higher end of the sanction meaning the charge came with a one-match penalty notice.

Now Arthur believes such contact is something you see week in, week out in Super League.

“To be fair to Cameron I don’t think he is a dirty player and he hasn’t got a bad record. I didn’t think there was much in it so I didn’t think it was worth of a week’s suspension,” Arthur said.

“I have seen plenty of those tackles in the four weeks we have been here. Jarrod O’Connor will come in and play that 13 role so it gives him a chance to show what he can do.”

So who will captain the Rhinos in the absence of Smith?

“Matt Frawley will captain the side. It will be the first time he has captained the side. He has been running the team around the field and owning how we need to play.

“He was very pleased about getting the opportunity.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast