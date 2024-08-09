Leeds Rhinos suffer big injury blow

LEEDS RHINOS have suffered a major injury blow to their squad, head coach Brad Arthur has revealed.

That injury concern is Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who will be out for a month after breaking his ribs in the loss to Salford Red Devils last weekend.

“Mikolaj’s ribs aren’t great, he will be out for a month,” Arthur said.

we haven’t really talked about it, it’s not so much who isn’t in the team but who is in the team

“It’s unfortunate as I was enjoying coaching him and hopefully we will get another chance to see him later on in the season.

“He has broken his ribs, he pushed as much as he could through that game last week, but he’s got to a stage where he is a passenger.”

