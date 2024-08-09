Former Cronulla Sharks forward Jack Martin makes UK move

FORMER Cronulla Sharks forward Jack Martin has made a move to the UK.

The 23-year-old joins the York Knights from Wynnum Manly Seagulls (2023-2024) and has previously made appearances for Cronulla Sharks (2022) and Ipswitch Jets (2019).

In 2018, Martin made one appearance for the Queensland U19s.

As a young and upcoming prop forward, Martin has made 32 appearances in the Queensland Cup and two appearances in the New South Wales Cup in the Reserve Grade.

On joining the Knights, Martin said:”I’m excited to be over here this time of year and hopefully I’ll help the boys charge towards the finals.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I was comfortable in Queensland and I wanted to step outside that and be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

“Winning the comp is a massive one obviously and getting back into Super League with the boys and giving that a real crack.”

“For me personally I want to have a good connection with all of our middles and be a force to be reckoned with and let the outside backs do their thing.

Chairman Clint Goodchild said: “Jack coming in at this time in the season will be a jolt of fresh energy.

“He’s a young man with big aspirations and a respectable resume having represented the Queensland U19s.

“He will be a big part of the make up of the squad moving forward this season and next.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast