Brad Arthur’s first words after joining Leeds Rhinos

FORMER Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur has taken over Leeds Rhinos until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

What happens beyond that has yet to be revealed, but Arthur, who was dismissed by the Eels following a poor run of results this year, is on his way to the UK as we speak.

Commenting on joining the Rhinos for the remainder of the season, Arthur said: “I am pleased to be joining the Rhinos and can’t wait to get started. For me personally, this is a unique opportunity to grow as a coach. I join the club aiming to help raise standards and expectations without disrupting the cohesion that is within the group already.

“Clearly the club want a change of direction, otherwise this opportunity would not have become available. However, we have to realise that the Rhinos place a heap of importance on this season, not just the future plans. There is a lot of footy still to be played in 2024 and the chance to challenge for the play offs, especially with the talent we have within our squad.

“As well as making the most of that opportunity, the work we are all able to do over the next four months will help set the standards for the future and whatever lies ahead of myself and the club.

“I can understand it is an unusual situation but I think that it is fantastic opportunity for everyone; myself, the other coaches and the players and a good fit for everyone. I am looking forward to getting over and being at the game on Thursday night to see the boys take on Warrington.”

