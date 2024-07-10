Ex-Castleford Tigers man Charbel Tasipale finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers man Charbel Tasipale has found a new club, two weeks after leaving the West Yorkshire side.

Tasipale was released on compassionate grounds last month, with the Lebanon international returning home to Australia for family reasons.

The back-rower/centre had been out with injury since the early rounds of Super League 2024, but it appears as though he has returned to full fitness having joined the Western Suburbs Magpies, NRL side Wests Tigers’ feeder team, in the New South Wales Cup.

Tasipale has gone straight onto the bench for the Magpies’ fixture this weekend against the Sydney Roosters’ reserves side.

