Brad Arthur’s reaction to Leeds Rhinos being nilled at Wigan Warriors

LEEDS RHINOS’ play-off hopes are hanging by a thread after an emphatic 38-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Brad Arthur had led the side to three successive victories but his charges were comprehensively beaten by the Super League leaders.

Leeds must now win at Hull KR next Friday and hope other results fall their way in order to make the top six.

Arthur had no excuses and admitted the Rhinos were second best, saying: “We were beaten by a better team.

“They were better than us physically and dominated us right from the start. One to 17, they all did their jobs and we didn’t.

“We have to be honest and move on from it. We have still got plenty to play for.

“I’m told results have gone our way, but regardless we have got some pride and we have played better than that. We do not want to finish like that.”

