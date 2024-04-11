Castleford Tigers rocked by season-ending injury as Craig Lingard confirms dreadful injury list

JOSH SIMM will be out for the rest of the season, Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has confirmed.

Simm left the field in the win over Salford Red Devils last weekend with a dislocated shoulder, with Lingard confirming that he will be out for five or six months with the potential for two debutants arising against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

“Josh Simm dislocated his shoulder and unfortunately it will be a season-ending injury. It’s a five-to-six month turnaround for him,” Lingard said.

“We’ve got 15 injuries and 13 will definitely be out for Sunday, two are needing fitness checks and we will name a 19-man squad at best I can imagine.

“Liam Watts failed his HIA, Paul McShane did his hamstring in the warm-up and it’s a different one to the last time he did it so he will be out for two, three or four weeks.

“Joe Westerman came off with 15 minutes left, he has been struggling all week as well. There will be potential debutants with George Hill and Dan Hindmarsh included.”

Hill has come through the Tigers’ academy and reserves in recent years whilst Hindmarsh came through the London Broncos set-up.

