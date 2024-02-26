Super League coaches and players to meet with RFL over head contact confusion and controversy

SUPER LEAGUE coaches and players are set to meet with the Rugby Football League (RFL) over the confusion and controversy surrounding the new head contact framework.

Hull FC’s Fa’amanu Brown was sent from the field by referee Marcus Griffiths in the Black and Whites’ defeat to Warrington Wolves last weekend after accidentally contacting Ben Currie’s head as the latter ran the ball in.

Despite being red carded, on studying the incident, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel decided it did not merit a charge under the Head Contact Sentencing Framework with a lack of clarity on head contact providing the basis for that red card handed to Brown.

The section of the Framework relating to head-on-head contact will now be amended, emphasising that it applies only to initial contact.

Once the mechanics of the tackle become more fluid, officials are able to use their knowledge and game-understanding to mitigate the sanction, to reflect the level of culpability of the tackler.

This point will be made and reinforced to all Super League head coaches at a meeting tomorrow, with playing representatives of all 12 Super League clubs meeting with the governing body later in the day.

It promises to be an interesting time in rugby league, with Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley already setting the ball rolling for a players’ union, inviting all Super League captains for a Zoom call to come up with a number of points to send to the RFL.

