Brad Schneider reveals how Hull KR transfer came about as he recommends other players to make the Super League move

THERE was a time during the 2023 Super League season when Hull KR were in desperate need for a halfback.

Both Jordan Abdull and Rowan Milnes were injured, with Mikey Lewis taking on much of the mantle himself.

However, Rovers and head coach Willie Peters acted fast, bringing in Canberra Raiders playmaker Brad Schneider on a deal until the end of 2023.

Now Schneider, who helped propel KR to the Challenge Cup Final and the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs, has revealed how that move came about.

“My manager got a call from Hull in July saying they needed a halfback. I was in shock when he told me but a week later I was on the plane to England,” Schneider told Fox Sports.

“I didn’t really have any time to think about it. It was pretty much him saying that I’ve got a good opportunity over there, and I thought it would be a good chance for me to go over there and see what happens.”

Fresh from that experience in the UK, Schneider will be a Penrith Panthers player in 2024, but he has hailed his time at KR as “one of the best things” he has done.

“I always said I wanted to go over to England and play over there, and to do it so early in my career has been a massive benefit,” he continued.

“It’s probably one of the best things I’ve done. I definitely recommend it to other players, especially as a halfback and how young I was, to go straight in the team and be a leader helped grow my confidence massively. I think my leadership changed more than anything.

“I was straight into a team that needed a halfback, but there were two ways I could have gone about it.

“I could have been really quiet and just been there for the ride, but I said to myself that I’m here to do a job, so I took the opportunity with both hands.”

