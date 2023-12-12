Ex-Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita to play on in 2024

WAKEFIELD TRINITY legend David Fifita will play on in 2024 after striking up a deal with the Entrance Tigers.

Fifita began 2023 with the Tigers, playing in the Central Coast Rugby League competition before answering an SOS call from Wakefield as they looked to battle against relegation from Super League.

The 34-year-old had already registered 141 appearances for Trinity between 2016 and 2022 and made a further 12 during 2023.

However, even with Fifita on board, Wakefield couldn’t stave off relegation as they compete in the Championship in 2024 for the first time since 1998.

Fifita, meanwhile, has linked up with the Tigers once more in 2024, with the club posting on their Instagram page:

“We welcome back David Fifita for 2024.

“David will look to be a leader of our pack and bring with him a wealth of experience and professionalism.

“David has played at the highest level for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL, represented Tonga internationally and proudly played in the Indigenous All Star game.

“He has had stints overseas in the Super League and was an integral part of the Tigers Denton Cup forward pack last year.

“We can’t wait to see what he brings for 2024. #ET24 🐅”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.