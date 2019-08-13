How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS



After matches played Saturday 10 August 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – Thatto Heath Crusaders’ seven-match winning run came to an end with the 14-6 home defeat at the hands of Leigh Miners. SIDDAL and WATH BROW HORNETS, both with four successive victories, now share the best recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Stanningley’s six-match sequence of victories was brought to a close with the 16-12 defeat by visitors York Acorn. WIGAN ST PATRICK’S with four wins on the hoof – and a draw in their previous outing – are now the form side of the section.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – Leaders WEST BOWLING, who are now certain of promotion after beating Wigan St Judes.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – WATERHEAD WARRIORS, who are now in the top six after beating Leigh East.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – THORNHILL TROJANS.

DIVISION ONE: 5 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – ASKAM and BEVERLEY.

DIVISION THREE: 12 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 64 points (Wigan St Patricks 64 Skirlaugh 0, 3 August)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, 30 March)

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)