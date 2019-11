Toulouse Olympique have signed former Widnes hooker Lloyd White.

White, who played for Wales in the World Cup 9s, has most recently been playing for Queensland Cup side, Mackay Cutters.

He will help replace Dean Parata, who has joined Featherstone for the 2020 season.

“I am very happy to have signed for Toulouse,” he said.

“It is a super club on the upward slope with great ambitions. I can not wait to get into this new season.”