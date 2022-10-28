Wakefield Trinity release new Super League kit – and it’s a beauty!

WAKEFIELD Trinity have launched their new kit for the 2023 Super League season – and what a brilliant jersey it is!

Going away from the traditional white, red and blue, Trinity’s new kit incorporates both navy and light blue in a stunning contrast.

New signing Morgan Smith is shown sporting the new jersey, with the halfback wanting to nail down a permanent halfback spot for a Super League side.

With Wakefield celebrating their 150th anniversary, it’s a fitting tribute.