Bradford Bulls boss and chief executive release statement after losing key starlet to Super League side

LAST night, Wakefield Trinity confirmed the signing of Bradford Bulls starlet Jayden Myers on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth year.

In doing so, the Bulls have lost one of their most talented youngsters, with Myers registering just shy of 40 appearances at just 21 years of age for the Odsal outfit.

An undisclosed fee has been agreed between the two clubs, with Myers available to join Bradford on loan should he not be selected for his parent club, Wakefield.

Bradford head coach Brian Noble responded to the news, saying: “Part and parcel of what’s happening at the Bulls is we are asking people to strive for improvement and Jayden has improved beyond all measure. The sticking point with this deal is he is one of our own but we cannot stop him when he’s presented with the opportunity of being in a full-time environment which has always been an ambition of his.

“He is one of those who has improved so much and will improve quickly in a Super League environment, there is obviously an element of sadness but everyone should feel proud of the part they have played in his development.

“We are in this transitional period where we need to get into Super League so this never becomes an issue but you can never stop the ambition of a player, we haven’t fallen out and we like him so he goes with our warmest wishes but with a tinge of sadness as we clearly saw a bright future for Jayden.

“The prospect of not having to work and then train is such a lure for our younger players and we have to recognise that. This is nothing but a positive reflection on the club, it is extremely important to recognise we are moving forward and are an ambitious club, and the prospect of him being a full-time player shows people are looking at what we are doing here.”

The Bulls’ chief executive, Jason Hirst, also said: “This has all come about, for us, this week.

“Wakefield, as is their right, agreed terms with Jayden for season 2026 onwards, as is now possible, under the RFL rule change that allows players in the last year of their contracts to be approached by other clubs from 1st December (it was previously 1st May).

“Once we became aware of that, we moved quickly to secure the best deal we possibly could for our club, to allow us to intensify our ongoing search for an additional outside back.

“As part of that deal, we have agreed with our rivals and friends at Wakefield, an arrangement which will see Jayden offered up for loan, to the Bradford Bulls, whenever he is not needed by Wakefield Trinity.

“We are all undoubtedly sad to see a player supported, developed and nurtured under our Elite Academy system leave us, but at the same time immensely proud of Jayden and what we’ve helped him achieve.

“During his time with us, Jayden, supported by his strong family network, has been a model professional and whilst we tried everything, we realistically could to keep him, we could not offer him the one thing he understandably craved – a full-time Super League contract.

“As painful as it is, for all of us, the stark reality is that once a full-time Super League club approaches a part-time player, it is next to impossible for a part-time Championship club, such as ours, to keep hold of him, especially as even winning the Championship Grand Final no longer guarantees automatic promotion to Super League.

“That alone, further fuels our collective desire and determination to do everything we can to return our great club to Super League at the earliest opportunity.

“Despite this loss, we remain in a very strong position, on and off field, to ensure that the upcoming season is an exciting one and hopefully and realistically, our most successful campaign since departing Super League.

“Jayden leaves us on good terms and I hope you all join our club and I, in wishing Jayden all the best in his future career.”

