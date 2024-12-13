Sam Burgess admits he got some things wrong in first year at Warrington Wolves as he reveals previous recruitment issue at Super League club

WHEN Sam Burgess joined Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season, there was a great deal of anticipation to see how the 35-year-old would perform in his first head coaching role in a professional environment.

Granted, Burgess was a real enforcer on the field for Bradford Bulls, South Sydney Rabbitohs, England and Great Britain, but how would he fare in the coaching hotseat?

Well, the Englishman turned Warrington from a sixth-placed side into silverware contenders in just one season, leading the Wolves out at Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final and helping the club to a top-four Super League finish.

That being said, Burgess has admitted that he did get “some things wrong” during the course of the year as well.

“The first year was pretty steady away and we had some success which helps as well,” Burgess said on The Run Home podcast with Joel and Fletch podcast.

“The club was mid-table when I came in and we missed top spot by one win last season. We had a good year and I learned along the way.

“I got some things wrong through the year with players and selections but it’s been fun and natural. We’ve got a good set of players here which helps as well as good staff.”

Initially, Burgess had signed a two-year contract with Warrington ahead of the 2024 Super League season, but that was extended for another season until the end of 2026.

Now the former South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer has revealed that his short contract at the Cheshire club had made it “tricky” to convince players to join Warrington.

“I’ve got a couple of years still left on my contract. I initially had two years,” Burgess continued.

“But, when I was doing recruitment, I found it pretty tricky to convince guys to come to us based on me having a short contract.

“So now I’ve got two more years and I’m absolutely loving it. I’m loving being back in the north of England.”

