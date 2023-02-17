Castleford Tigers forward will make surprise Championship appearance this weekend after being included in Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad

EARLIER on today, Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford named his 21-man squad for the clash with Hull FC on Sunday at the MKM Stadium.

However, one of those names absent from the squad was Daniel Smith, who has carved out a reputation for himself as one of Castleford’s most talented forwards.

Instead, Smith has been named in the Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad for this weekend’s fixture against the London Broncos.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Simon Grix names his 21 man squad for Sunday's Round 3 clash with @LondonBroncosRL Jacob Fairbank misses out due to concussion protocol while Ben Tibbs comes into contention after injury. Daniel Smith joins on DR from @CTRLFC #FAX150 #SquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/v8DqRvDCtn — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Lee Radford has named the likes of George Lawler, George Griffin, Albert Vete and Liam Watts in the pack with Smith an absentee.

1 Niall Evalds

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Jake Mamo

23 Suaia Matagi

24 Cain Robb

32 Liam Watts