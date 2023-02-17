Castleford Tigers forward will make surprise Championship appearance this weekend after being included in Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad

EARLIER on today, Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford named his 21-man squad for the clash with Hull FC on Sunday at the MKM Stadium.
However, one of those names absent from the squad was Daniel Smith, who has carved out a reputation for himself as one of Castleford’s most talented forwards.
Instead, Smith has been named in the Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad for this weekend’s fixture against the London Broncos.
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Simon Grix names his 21 man squad for Sunday's Round 3 clash with @LondonBroncosRL
Jacob Fairbank misses out due to concussion protocol while Ben Tibbs comes into contention after injury. Daniel Smith joins on DR from @CTRLFC #FAX150 #SquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/v8DqRvDCtn
Meanwhile, Lee Radford has named the likes of George Lawler, George Griffin, Albert Vete and Liam Watts in the pack with Smith an absentee.
1 Niall Evalds
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
21 Jake Mamo
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
32 Liam Watts