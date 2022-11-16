Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning reveals new signings in pipeline to join Super League recruits

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Mark Dunning has revealed that the club are working towards bringing in more recruits to join a plethora of Super League quality already signed up at Odsal.

In recent weeks, the West Yorkshire club has signed the likes of Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson as well as Huddersfield Giants duo Fenton Rogers and George Roby whilst former Castleford Tigers halfback Tom Holmes has also made the move from Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

And Dunning is understandably over the moon with the quality of those that he has brought in, praising the boardroom for the support in rebuilding the squad for 2023 after a disappointing 2022 Championship season.

“I’m really happy (about the calibre of player brought in), and that’s testament to the club as they have backed us in what we wanted to do with the overhaul of the squad,” Dunning said.

“We have brought in quality individuals as well as quality players. I think they are all going to add to the group and they all have a part to play within the group as well.”

As well as hailing those already being brought in, Dunning also revealed that plans are in place to bring in more exciting recruits.

“The outcome base will determine what goes on between now and the star of the season but I am very confident in the group of players we have already got and I’m very excited about the players we are still working on to get over the line.”

It is certainly an exciting time to be a Bradford fan with the club certainly wanting to aim higher than the ninth place where the Bulls finished in 2022