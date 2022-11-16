Daryl Powell reveals which Warrington Wolves stars stood up during dismal 2022 Super League season

DARYL Powell has hailed three of his Warrington Wolves players for the way in which they stood up during a disappointing 2022 Super League season.

The Cheshire club finished the season second bottom of the Super League table having suffered dismally on the field, winning just nine games from 27 fixtures.

It was a new era for the Wolves in 2022, with Daryl Powell taking over as head coach following almost nine years at the Castleford Tigers where he took the West Yorkshire side to the Challenge Cup Final in 2014 and the Super League Grand Final in 2017.

Despite the suffering last season, Powell has identified three players whom he feels stepped up to the plate during the difficulties of 2022.

“I thought Josh Thewlis looks like he will be a great leader in the future and he worked exceptionally hard. I think leadership can be how you lead by example and there were a few people who did that,” Powell said in an interview with Sky Sports pundit Brian Carney.

“Pete Mata’utia was a constant from a leadership perspective and I thought George Williams led from mid-season in the way he went after games. I thought he played exceptionally well towards the back end of the season.

“There were players in there trying their best to leave and drive what we were doing but it was tough.”