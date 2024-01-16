Two Challenge Cup games to be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and The Sportsman

LEIGH MINERS RANGERS’ Second Round Challenge Cup game against Stanningley will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday 27 January, as BBC Sport continues its live coverage of the 2024 competition.

And The Sportsman will continue to follow the fortunes of Orrell St James who, having defeated Haresfinch in front of the cameras in Round 1, take on York Acorn in another mouthwatering Roses clash 24 hours later (Sunday 28 January).

Both Rangers and visitors Stanningley play in the first division of the National Conference League, which gets underway on Saturday 2 March. This will be Rangers’ first hit-out of 2024, while Ashton Golding’s Stanningley side go into the game on the back of a resounding 40-4 first round win over South Wales Jets.

National Conference League Premier club York Acorn will also be playing their first game of 2024, against an Orrell St James outfit eyeing a big name scalp following their Round One win over fellow North West Counties League side Haresfinch.

Leigh Miners Rangers versus Stanningley will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online on Saturday 27 January from 12.20pm. The Sportsman will stream Orrell St James versus York Acorn at 2pm on Sunday 28 January.

Round 2 ties (Saturday 27 January unless stated)

Clock Face Miners v Siddal (KO 1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull (KO 1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC (KO 2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Oulton Raiders (KO 5pm TBC)

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets (KO 2pm)

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley (KO 12.30pm)

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles (KO 2pm)

Orrell St James v York Acorn (Sunday 28 January, KO 2pm)

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders (Sunday 28 January KO 12.30pm TBC)

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield (KO 2pm)

The 10 Round 2 winners be joined at Round 3 by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Betfred Championship and Betfred League One, with ties taking place over the weekend of 10/11 February. Widnes Vikings, 40 years on from their 1984 Wembley triumph, will host the draw for Rounds 3 and 4 of the competition on Monday 29 January at 6.30pm. This will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

