Bradford Bulls chief executive gives message to club’s fans and reveals impressive season ticket sales

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst has revealed that season ticket sales for the 2025 Championship season are up 171 per cent compared to this time last year.

On the back of an important news week for the Bulls, including the appointment of former title-winning boss Brian Noble and the signing of Toulouse Olympique winger Guy Armitage, Hirst has taken the time to update fans on what they can expect.

Hirst’s statement reads: “As a Bradford Bulls fan first and foremost, as well as the CEO and proud custodian of the club, I wonder and ask.

“Wow – has there been a better week than this week in the last decade, to be a Bulls fan, particularly in an off-season?

“In the space of circa 24 hours, we announced season ticket sales were up 171% on the corresponding period, last year, the retention of fans’ favourite, Jorge Taufua and the signing of the highly talented, match winner, Guy Armitage. Not forgetting (how could we?) the biggest news of all, the appointment of the legendary Brian Noble as Head Coach, alongside our newly promoted first-team coach, Lee Greenwood, for 2025.

“Brian is undoubtedly and obviously the main link back from the present to our new millennium glory period, where we won every top competition the sport had to offer.

“That period of success was built on the back of the rebirth of Bradford Northern, as the Bradford Bulls in 1996 and the subsequent razzamatazz and frenzy of “Bullmania.”

“Whilst I’m not suggesting we’re on the cusp of an immediate return to 10,000 plus attendances or Super League titles, I do 100% believe that a similar type of buzz and opportunity is presenting itself, here, right now, so it’s important that we grasp and embrace it in numbers.

“The feelgood factor has been built on the back of two third place finishes, these last two seasons and the exciting, powerful, strength in depth squad we’re assembling for 2025. All that added to our greatly improved commercial and financial success over the same time period means that we’ve never been better placed to achieve on-field success since our glory years in Super League.

“This is all testament to our collective efforts, from our highly appreciated fans, hardworking and dedicated staff, the owners and Directors and last, but certainly not least, the painstaking efforts of our legion of loyal volunteers.

“This ownership group, through personal investment, has significantly transformed our club’s fortunes and to fully complete that transformation, I ask all our loyal fans and our thousands of followers to do all they can to: Back Brian, Back Bradford, Back the Bulls!

“Together, in numbers, we can and will, through our hard work, determination and aspirations return the club to its’ former Super League standing, one firm step at a time. The crucially important next step is to have a highly successful on-field season in 2025, with the team playing in front of significantly increased, as well as highly enthused and supportive fans, who once again have a club and team to fully believe in and follow.”

