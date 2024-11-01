Ex-St Helens stalwart Sione Mata’utia confirms retirement

FORMER St Helens stalwart Sione Mata’utia has confirmed his retirement from professional rugby league.

Mata’utia joined Saints ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign from NRL club Newcastle Knights and made almost 100 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 18 tries for a total of 72 points.

He exited the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season despite it being made clear by Saints boss Paul Wellens that he was keen for the forward to stay.

Now, having returned home to Australia, Mata’utias has hung up his boots in an emotional post.

Mata’utia posted on Instagram: “ENDING MY PROFESSIONAL CAREER WITH A GRATEFUL HEART AND UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES🏉

“Today, I close an unforgettable chapter in my life, announcing my retirement from professional sports. This journey has been nothing short of incredible, filled with challenges, triumphs, and the unwavering support of my family, teammates, coaches, and fans.

“To my family, thank you for standing by my side through every high and low, and for being my rock.

“To my mom and sisters, thank you for your endless love, guidance, and for teaching me the value of hard work, resilience, and compassion. @jo_thompson685 @bjkc_10 @sylviamatautia @pafuti.matautia

“To my older brothers, who I idolized in the same sport and who set the bar high for me to chase and try to surpass, thank you for inspiring me and pushing me to be better every day. @peanutmatautia @tayhudhen #lii @pattyboy93 @jaitukua

“To my wife, your love, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in me made this all possible I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for every moment you stayed strong while I was away, for holding down our home and taking care of the kids on your own, even when it was hardest. For uprooting your life, moving away from your family and support system in Oz, I am forever grateful. Your patience, resilience, and the love you’ve given me through every high and low mean more than words can say. You are the true hero of this journey, and I am endlessly blessed to have you by my side❤️. @hannah_matautia

“The lessons learned, friendships made, and memories created will forever be a part of who I am. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and pushed me to be my best. While this chapter ends, I look forward to new opportunities and continuing to give back to the sport that has given me so much. Onward to the next adventure! 🫡 PEACE AND LOVE.”

